Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Lionel Richie announces Orlando greatest hits show for March
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jan 16, 2019 at 3:03 PM
click image
-
Photo via Lionel Richie/Facebook
Super-smooth crooner and R&B hitmaker Lionel Richie
announced a very select set of spring dates for his "All the Hits" North American tour and, well, Orlando music fans should prepare to be romanced.
The tour is a sequel of sorts to his 2017 co-headlining tour
of the same name with Mariah Carey.
Lionel Richie headlines the Amway Center
on Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Lionel Richie, Pop, R&B, All the Hits, Greatest Hits, Music, Concert, Image