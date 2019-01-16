Florida lawmaker seeks warning stickers for prescription opioids

click to enlarge Photo by Dennis Yip

Florida lawmakers continue to respond to the state’s opioid epidemic, with Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, filing a bill Tuesday that, among other things, would require pharmacists to place red warning stickers on prescription drug bottles containing opioids or other controlled substances.The warning stickers would be required to flag the addictive nature of opioids and the risks of overdoses. The stickers would have text large enough to be legible and would be placed on the caps of the bottles.If bottles are not used to dispense the opioids, the stickers would be required to be placed in other noticeable areas.Geller’s bill (HB 287) would also require pharmacies to sell prescription lock boxes. The changes would take effect next year.Lawmakers last year addressed the state’s growing opioid problems by passing legislation that included imposing a three-day limit on prescriptions for treatment of acute pain.Physicians can prescribe up to seven-day supplies of controlled substances if deemed medically necessary.