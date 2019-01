Florida commissioner under fire after saying Muslim congresswoman might 'blow up' Capitol Hill

click image Photo via Anabelle Lima-Taub/Facebook

This sort of hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric doesn’t happen in a vacuum - this President embraced it and Republicans have happily gone along with it.https://t.co/3THoHQmRVy — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 15, 2019

A South Florida commissioner has come under fire after saying that U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim congresswoman from Michigan, might "blow up Capitol Hill."The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Hallandale Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub made the comments on Facebook Jan. 8 after signing a petition to remove Tlaib from office. Hours after being sworn in on Jan. 3, Tlaib said, "We're gonna go in there, and we're gonna impeach the motherfucker " about President Donald Trump.The petition Lima-Taub signed called for Tlaib's removal due to "her rude display and lack of respect for our sitting president.""Proudly signed," Lima-Taub wrote when she shared the petition on Facebook. "A Hamas-loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and [I] would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill."Lima-Taub has since deleted the original post, but on another Facebook page , the commissioner said she was "offended by anyone who is NOT OFFENDED by Rashida [Tlaib's] hateful rhetoric and pro-BDS and other radical dangerous views calling for the obliteration of Israel." Lima-Taub, who is Jewish, was born in Israel and raised in New York, according to her commissioner biography . Tlaib is the first Palestinian American to serve in Congress, according to the New York Times "After watching disturbing videos of Rashida [Tlaib's] anti-Semitic rhetoric aligned with some of the most radical narrative in the Middle East, and seeing her unapologetic arrogance in calling the POTUS a motherfucker (whether you hate his policies or not – any elected official should afford the President some basic respect)," Lima-Taub wrote. "This country affords her the right to freedom-of-speech, and I remain unapologetic for my views that she is a danger to the peace process and demand an apology of her for re-labeling Israel as Palestine on a map hanging on her wall in her congressional office."Tlaib condemned Lima-Taub's comments Tuesday on Twitter.Muslim advocates have also condemned Lima-Taub's comments and called on her to resign."Holding a public office comes with great responsibilities," said Wilfredo Ruiz, a spokesperson for the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Florida. "Xenophobic stereotypes shall not be embraced by any elected official. CAIR-Florida strongly condemns the disgraceful racist and Islamophobic statements published by Commissioner [Anabelle] Lima-Taub. Her un-American, xenophobic statements establish that she is unfit to hold the commissioner’s seat. She must apologize immediately and follow up with her resignation."