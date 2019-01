Carlos Santana will bring his 2019 tour to Central Florida

click to enlarge Photo via Carlos Santana

Give me your heart. Make it real or else forget about seeing Santana. Guitar legend Santana recently announced the dates for his 2019 tour and he's rocking out in Central Florida.Santana will be bringing his Global Consciousness tour in these Florida locations:St. Petersburg, FL at the Al Lang StadiumHollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live event centerSt. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre