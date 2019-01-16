Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Carlos Santana will bring his 2019 tour to Central Florida
By Sarah Cavacini
on Wed, Jan 16, 2019 at 12:45 PM
Give me your heart. Make it real or else forget about seeing Santana. Guitar legend Santana recently announced the dates for his 2019 tour and he's rocking out in Central Florida.
Santana will be bringing his Global Consciousness
tour in these Florida locations:
April 18, 2019:
St. Petersburg, FL at the Al Lang Stadium
April 19, 2019:
Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live event center
April 20, 2019:
St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre
