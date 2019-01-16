The Heard

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Carlos Santana will bring his 2019 tour to Central Florida

Posted By on Wed, Jan 16, 2019 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CARLOS SANTANA
  • Photo via Carlos Santana
Give me your heart. Make it real or else forget about seeing Santana. Guitar legend Santana recently announced the dates for his 2019 tour and he's rocking out in Central Florida.

Santana will be bringing his Global Consciousness tour in these Florida locations:

April 18, 2019: St. Petersburg, FL at the Al Lang Stadium

April 19, 2019: Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live event center



April 20, 2019: St. Augustine, FL at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

