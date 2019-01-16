A new food hall may be coming to Orlando's Ivanhoe Village

A Tampa-based food hall is looking to open a new location in Orlando's Ivanhoe Village neighborhood.
According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal,
the Hall on Franklin, which currently has a location in Tampa Heights, is negotiating a new retail space in the Yard at Ivanhoe.
The Yard, which is still under construction and doesn't plan to open till fall 2019, will host 491 apartments and 31,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.
Negotiations are still pending and should be finalized in the next few weeks, reports the Journal.
In 2017, the Hall on Franklin
opened in Tampa with eight restaurants, all with different tastes, including Poké Rose, Sorellina and North Star Eatery.
Ivanhoe Village is witnessing a bit of a food and drink come-up, with the owners of Se7en Bites set to debut their new Italian restaurant, Sette,
in the coming weeks, and a new 24-hour diner concept, Jack & Honey's
, moving into the space next to Hammered Lamb.
