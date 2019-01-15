Tonstartssbandht stops into Will's Pub for a homecoming show this week

click to enlarge
Get ready to rock with hometown heroes Andy and Edwin White, also known as the noise-rocking and riff-looping project Tonstartssbandht. After their last release in 2017, a quasi-ambient full-length titled Sorcerer
, the two brothers have been touring in lieu of writing and producing. Though the album is a “heavenly course” above the tumultuous stress of touring, the duo has been happily on the road and in the skyways since the album’s release, taking their music to as many new places as possible. Welcome them back
and say goodbye again all in one night.
with Steve Jr., Leya | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $7
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Wed., Jan. 16, 8 p.m.
Price:
$7
