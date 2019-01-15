The Orlando Phil and Second City comedy group will team up this February

Two very different but very august entities in the performing arts world - the Orlando Philharmonic and the famed Second City comedy troupe - are set to team up next month in the City Beautiful for what is sure to be a very intriguing event.
As part of their 2018-2019 Pops series, the Phil is partnering with the influential Second City improv group - long a proving ground for a who's who of comedy legends in the U.S and Canada - for an evening of sketch comedy, new music and symphonic favorites. Compèring the evening is improv legend Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It, Anyway? fame.