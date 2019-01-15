The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

The Heard

The Orlando Phil and Second City comedy group will team up this February

Posted By on Tue, Jan 15, 2019 at 3:12 PM

click image Colin Mochrie - PHOTO VIA COLIN MOCHRIE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Colin Mochrie/Facebook
  • Colin Mochrie
Two very different but very august entities in the performing arts world - the Orlando Philharmonic and the famed Second City comedy troupe - are set to team up next month in the City Beautiful for what is sure to be a very intriguing event.

As part of their 2018-2019 Pops series, the Phil is partnering with the influential Second City improv group - long a proving ground for a who's who of comedy legends in the U.S and Canada - for an evening of sketch comedy, new music and symphonic favorites. Compèring the evening is improv legend Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It, Anyway? fame.

The Second City Guide To The Symphony goes down at the Bob Carr on Saturday, Feb. 2 at p.m. and p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
The Second City Guide To The Symphony Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After years of speculation, Disney World's last remaining nightclub might finally be closing Read More

  2. Disney just made their timeshare program a lot less appealing Read More

  3. DeSantis says changes to Florida's medical marijuana program are coming 'very soon' Read More

  4. SeaWorld's last remaining Shamu-themed ride just closed Read More

  5. You now have a shot at seeing 'Hamilton' in Orlando for $10 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation