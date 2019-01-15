The Gist

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Guests witnessed the birth of a new baby giraffe at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Posted By on Tue, Jan 15, 2019 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY'S ANIMALS, SCIENCE, AND ENVIRONMENT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Disney's Animals, Science, and Environment/Facebook
This Monday, some Disney guests riding the Kilimanjaro Safari Savannah attraction in Animal Kingdom saw, Mara, one of the Masai giraffes, go into labor.

The driver of the safari trucks slowed down their vehicles so that riders could capture the event with their phones.  Kilimanjaro safaris was temporarily closed while the giraffe gave birth to her six-foot tall calf at around 2 p.m. It's still unknown whether the baby giraffe is male or female.

This calf comes shortly after the birth of Amira, Animal Kingdom's now three-month-old Masai giraffe.

