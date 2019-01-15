Guests witnessed the birth of a new baby giraffe at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Giraffe being born in Disney pic.twitter.com/hfP1AbOo6Y— BL | Mr. Purple (@MrPurpleCT) January 14, 2019
Kilimanjaro safaris was temporarily closed while the giraffe gave birth to her six-foot tall calf at around 2 p.m. It's still unknown whether the baby giraffe is male or female.
HAPPENING NOW: baby giraffe being born at Disney's @AnimalKingdom courtesy video to @thepiratekenny. Rider took video on Kilimanjaro Safaris! @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/mKfmOaLSgF— Andrea Lyon 🎞 (@andrealyonTV) January 14, 2019
