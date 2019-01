Guests witnessed the birth of a new baby giraffe at Disney's Animal Kingdom

click to enlarge Photo via Disney's Animals, Science, and Environment/Facebook

Giraffe being born in Disney pic.twitter.com/hfP1AbOo6Y — BL | Mr. Purple (@MrPurpleCT) January 14, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: baby giraffe being born at Disney's @AnimalKingdom courtesy video to @thepiratekenny. Rider took video on Kilimanjaro Safaris! @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/mKfmOaLSgF — Andrea Lyon 🎞 (@andrealyonTV) January 14, 2019

This Monday, some Disney guests riding the Kilimanjaro Safari Savannah attraction in Animal Kingdom saw, Mara, one of the Masai giraffes, go into labor.The driver of the safari trucks slowed down their vehicles so that riders could capture the event with their phones.Kilimanjaro safaris was temporarily closed while the giraffe gave birth to her six-foot tall calf at around 2 p.m. It's still unknown whether the baby giraffe is male or female.This calf comes shortly after the birth of Amira, Animal Kingdom's now three-month-old Masai giraffe