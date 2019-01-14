You now have a shot at seeing 'Hamilton' in Orlando for $10

click to enlarge
Photo via Hamilton/Facebook
The mega-hit Broadway show Hamilton
is now offering extremely discounted tickets for all performances, even the ones that are sold out.
Starting Jan. 20, the Dr. Philips Center for the Performing Arts and Hamilton
producer Jeffrey Seller will raffle off 40 tickets at $10 each.
Tickets currently range from $300-$600 and are sold out until Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. The lottery offers tickets to performances that are sold out
Use the official Hamilton app to register or visit the Hamilton website
. The lottery will open at 11 a.m. on two days prior to each show and close at 9 a.m. one day before the show.
Notifications will be sent to participants at 11 a.m. one day before the performance. Tickets must be purchased online from a link sent by email. Winners have until 4 p.m. one day prior to the show to claim their tickets.
Winners may purchase up to two tickets, which may be picked up at will call two hours prior to the show. Make sure to bring a valid ID. Tickets are non-transferrable. No purchase is necessary to enter the lottery.
Hamilton
runs in Orlando from Jan. 22 to Feb. 10.
