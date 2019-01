The Who announce 2019 tour with stop in Central Florida

click to enlarge Photo via The Who/Instagram

Don't cry, don't raise your eye; the Who just announced a pair of upcoming Florida tour dates.The legendary rock band will come to the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sept. 22 on their Moving On! tour. The tour will also make a stop in Fort Lauderdale Sept. 20 at the BB&T Center.The band announced their release of a new yet-to-be titled album at the beginning of January, their first in 13 years.From performing at Woodstock in 1969 to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 , the Who is a rock icon not to be missed.Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. and start at $67.