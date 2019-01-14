The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 14, 2019

The Heard

The Who announce 2019 tour with stop in Central Florida

Posted By on Mon, Jan 14, 2019 at 12:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE WHO/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via The Who/Instagram
Don't cry, don't raise your eye; the Who just announced a pair of upcoming Florida tour dates.

The legendary rock band will come to the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sept. 22 on their Moving On! tour. The tour will also make a stop in Fort Lauderdale Sept. 20 at the BB&T Center.

The band announced their release of a new yet-to-be titled album at the beginning of January, their first in 13 years.

From performing at Woodstock in 1969 to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, the Who is a rock icon not to be missed.



Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. and start at $67. 
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You now have a shot at seeing 'Hamilton' in Orlando for $10 Read More

  2. An apartment complex in Mills 50 just spilled another 1,000 gallons of shit into Orlando lakes Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis excludes LGBTQ protections from anti-discrimination order Read More

  4. With support from DeSantis, Florida lawmaker files fracking ban in House Read More

  5. Kona Poké opening new location in Lake Mary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation