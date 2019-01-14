Monday, January 14, 2019
The Who announce 2019 tour with stop in Central Florida
By Sarah Cavacini
on Mon, Jan 14, 2019 at 12:41 PM
Photo via The Who/Instagram
Don't cry, don't raise your eye; the Who just announced a pair of upcoming Florida tour dates.
The legendary rock band will come to the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sept. 22 on their Moving On!
tour. The tour will also make a stop in Fort Lauderdale Sept. 20 at the BB&T Center.
The band announced their release of a new yet-to-be titled album at the beginning of January, their first in 13 years.
From performing at Woodstock in 1969 to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990
, the Who is a rock icon not to be missed.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. and start at $67.
