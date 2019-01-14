Florida drivers are paying the third-highest rates for car insurance in the country

click to enlarge
According to a recent survey from the insurance information website Insure
, drivers in the Sunshine State are paying the third-highest amount in the U.S. to afford their car insurance.
The survey notes, from 2017 to 2018, the annual average premium increased by 10 percent to $2,050. The primary driving reason, at least according to Insure: A ton of Florida drivers are uninsured (which is disheartening), and that raises the cost for other road-weary commuters.
Another reason Florida's rates are so much higher: Your run-of-the-muck con jobs, as in fraudulent personal injury protection claims, which also help to increase rates.
Under Florida law, personal injury protection helps cover medical expenses after an accident. However, there have been recent efforts
in the Florida Legislature to ditch the state's no-fault auto insurance system, with early estimates approximating an $80 per year savings for drivers.
