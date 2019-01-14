Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 14, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida drivers are paying the third-highest rates for car insurance in the country

Posted By on Mon, Jan 14, 2019 at 5:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHUCHI25 VIA ADOBE STOCK
According to a recent survey from the insurance information website Insure, drivers in the Sunshine State are paying the third-highest amount in the U.S. to afford their car insurance.

The survey notes, from 2017 to 2018, the annual average premium increased by 10 percent to $2,050. The primary driving reason, at least according to Insure: A ton of Florida drivers are uninsured (which is disheartening), and that raises the cost for other road-weary commuters.

Another reason Florida's rates are so much higher: Your run-of-the-muck con jobs, as in fraudulent personal injury protection claims, which also help to increase rates.

Under Florida law, personal injury protection helps cover medical expenses after an accident. However, there have been recent efforts in the Florida Legislature to ditch the state's no-fault auto insurance system, with early estimates approximating an $80 per year savings for drivers.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You now have a shot at seeing 'Hamilton' in Orlando for $10 Read More

  2. An apartment complex in Mills 50 just spilled another 1,000 gallons of shit into Orlando lakes Read More

  3. The Who announce 2019 tour with stop in Central Florida Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis excludes LGBTQ protections from anti-discrimination order Read More

  5. Kona Poké opening new location in Lake Mary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation