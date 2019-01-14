DeSantis picks another Miami appeals judge for Florida Supreme Court

click to enlarge Photo by Joe Gratz via Flickr

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday appointed appellate Judge Robert J. Luck to the Florida Supreme Court, filling the second of three vacancies on the high court.Luck has served on the 3rd District Court of Appeal since March 2017 and previously was a Miami-Dade County circuit judge.DeSantis last week appointed Barbara Lagoa, who had been chief judge of the 3rd District Court of Appeal, to the Supreme Court.DeSantis will make one more appointment to the Supreme Court as he replaces justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, who stepped down last week because of a mandatory retirement age.The News Service will have a full story on Luck’s appointment later Wednesday.