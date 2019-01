Uncomfortable Brunch screens David Lynch's inscrutable 'Mulholland Drive' at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Naomi Watts and Laura Harring in Mulholland Drive

Eschewing conventional plot structure and norms in favor of an impressionistic view of the dark side of Hollywood, David Lynch’sis considered to be one of the most important films of the early 21st century. Uncomfortable Brunch gives you the chance to see it in a bar this week while eating a delicious brunch and drinking – well, whatever you want, really. Normally we’d go for Bloody Marys, but that somehow doesn’t seem outré enough for this one. Straight absinthe? Something with blue curacao? Whatever you decide, have a few to get your head wrapped around this mindbender.1 p.m. Sunday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12; willspub.org