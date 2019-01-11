The Gist

Friday, January 11, 2019

Uncomfortable Brunch screens David Lynch's inscrutable 'Mulholland Drive' at Will's Pub

Posted By on Fri, Jan 11, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Naomi Watts and Laura Harring in Mulholland Drive - COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Courtesy of Universal Pictures
  • Naomi Watts and Laura Harring in Mulholland Drive
Eschewing conventional plot structure and norms in favor of an impressionistic view of the dark side of Hollywood, David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive is considered to be one of the most important films of the early 21st century. Uncomfortable Brunch gives you the chance to see it in a bar this week while eating a delicious brunch and drinking – well, whatever you want, really. Normally we’d go for Bloody Marys, but that somehow doesn’t seem outré enough for this one. Straight absinthe? Something with blue curacao? Whatever you decide, have a few to get your head wrapped around this mindbender.

1 p.m. Sunday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12; willspub.org.

