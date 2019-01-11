Orlando Philharmonic gives intimate performance of Mahler's greatest symphony at the Plaza Live

click to enlarge
-
Emil Orlik
-
Gustav Mahler, 1902
Gustav Mahler composed his “Lied von der Erde” (Song of the Earth) in the depths of much personal sorrow, and you can hear it in the work. He was inspired by a book of poems by Li Po, translated from the Chinese into German and published during his annus horribilis
, and set seven of them to music, synthesizing a masterly evocation of the fragility and transience of life (along with some heartfelt appreciation for the joys of drunkenness because, well, Chinese poetry). The year’s first installment of Orlando Phil’s Focus Series pairs “Das Lied von der Erde” with a composition by Chen Yi, a Guangzhou-born composer who survived the Cultural Revolution and probably could tell some tales of life’s reversals herself. The Focus Series chamber performances, which are presented at the Plaza Live in a more intimate setting than the full-orchestra Bob Carr concerts, are an excellent chance to feel the textures of the compositions more closely as well as a more affordable way to experience classical music – not to be passed up.
7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | orlandophil.org
| $18-$54
@ The Plaza Live
425 N. Bumby Ave.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Mon., Jan. 14, 7 p.m.
Price:
$14.60-$54
Opera/Classical