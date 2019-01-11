Tip Jar

Friday, January 11, 2019

MOD Pizza will open their first Orlando location this month, and they're giving away free pizza

Posted By on Fri, Jan 11, 2019 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MOD PIZZA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via MOD Pizza/Facebook
MOD Pizza, a build-your-own artisan pie franchise, will open their first Orlando location later this month.

Located at 11549 Regency Village Drive in the Vineland Pointe shopping center, the latest MOD outpost will open on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m.

To mark the occasion, the first 52 guest will receive a free pizza. For the rest of the day, 100 percent of all sales will be donated to Camp Boggy Creek, a SeriousFun Camp.

The restaurant centers on a build-your-own pizza and salad model, offering more than 30 toppings and a flat rate regardless of how many toppings are ordered. MOD also has a variety of milkshakes, house-made lemonades, and local craft beers and wine.



MOD Pizza is a nationwide chain, with six other Florida locations and counting.

