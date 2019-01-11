Lung and Howling Midnight shine in exceptionally diverse night of heavy rock duos

click to enlarge Jen Cray

are often cases of institutional homogeneity. But the recent, duo-leaning bill anchored by Orlando blues-rock bulldozers Howling Midnight showed that it can be so much more than justOne of the night’s best, most interesting highlights, for example, were Cincinnati two-piece bandFirst and most immediately distinguishing is that they’re a heavy rock duo that involves ainstead of a guitar. With a frontwoman who’s a formerand a drummer who was inthis band’s got “theatrical” written all over it. And they were, pounding out a dark, churning rock sound that was executed with fever and possession, especially from singer-cellist Kate Wakefield.Rock purists need not worry. Because she attacks her electric cello like ayou don’t really miss that old six-string in what Lung does. Their sound packs all the groan and octane that heavy rock demands, just with a little more dimension. Add in the intensity that happens when an opera singer fires her ammo through the cannon of rock music and you’ve got some cutting results.To that end, they closed with Bowie’sa cover infinitely more apropos now than when the original came out in 1995.Maine’sanother touring two-piece act, were less cogent. To call them eclectic would be understatement. Though they clearly have chops, their patchwork sound is varied in a way that’s so indiscriminate as to be indeterminate. The references are obvious and plenty, but with no magic of synthesis or originality. And the result is more pastiche than concept.As for the hometown boys,were more locked in than ever. No matter how many times I see it, it’s always flooring to hear how they squeeze asound out of asetup.The duo debuted some new material that proves that there’s still no brake on this muscle car. It’s all turbo and burn, baby. Slathering another layer of dimension onto their already high-functioning sound was the addition of anto their arsenal a la Bob Log III. It cumulated in a set that reasserted Howling Midnight as the most boss two-piece rock band in the area right now.