Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 11, 2019

Bloggytown

Helicopter blade decapitates Florida man at Brooksville airport

Posted By on Fri, Jan 11, 2019 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has contacted the National Transportation Safety Board after a man was decapitated by a spinning helicopter blade.

The incident was reported on Thursday at about 3:35 p.m. near the hangars at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, which is about 43 miles north of Tampa International Airport. According to a news release a caller told 911 dispatchers that he and 62-year-old Salvatore Disi were working on the helicopter and attempting to use a power car to jumpstart it.

For an unknown reason, the helicopter — a 1993 Bell 230 twin-engine light helicopter, according to Federal Aviation Administration records — suddenly jerked up and then came down. The sheriff's statement says the motion caused the main rotor blades to strike Disi in the head, killing him instantly.

Records show that the helicopter the men were working on is used by Dr. Alfred Bonati of the Bonati Spine Institute in Hudson, which is 20 miles southwest of the airport. At a news conference, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said that there were no signs of foul play.



"Obviously a death that is a little bit unusual... and we want to make sure we have all the answers," Nienhuis added. "It's tragic that those individuals are not going to be able to give their loved one a hug again."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis excludes LGBTQ protections from anti-discrimination order Read More

  2. Rick Scott threw a party in the Florida governor's mansion after Ron DeSantis already moved in Read More

  3. MOD Pizza will open their first Orlando location this month, and they're giving away free pizza Read More

  4. Michelin stars and shrooms converge in Orlando for a pair of highly anticipated upcoming dinners Read More

  5. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation