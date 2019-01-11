Ex-Orlandoan Irish comic Sean Finnerty appears on 'The Tonight Show' tonight

click to enlarge
If you've followed the Orlando comedy scene for a couple of years, you probably remember Sean Finnerty, the Irish transplant who frequented open mics and showcases around town. The native of County Longford, Ireland, moved to New York a few years ago to pursue the life of a professional comic, and tonight he's getting a big chance. Finnerty's been invited to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
tonight, alongside Black Panther
's Michael B. Jordan and How I Met Your Mother
's Colbie Smulders. The episode airs tonight at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
You can catch Finnerty when he returns to Orlando next week for a homecoming show at the Orlando Improv at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. Tickets are on sale now
.