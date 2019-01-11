Tip Jar

Friday, January 11, 2019

Adobe Gila's at Pointe Orlando will close for good next week

Posted By on Fri, Jan 11, 2019 at 2:55 PM

Adobe Gila's, one of the original restaurants to open at Pointe Orlando, will close for good next week.

The Tex-Mex chain made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying their last day open will be Sunday, Jan. 13, as they will officially close Monday, Jan. 14.

An employee with Adobe Gila's told Orlando Weekly the restaurant's lease ran out, and they have yet to find a new location. As of now, the company still has two other outposts in Columbus, Ohio, and Rosemont, Illinois. 

