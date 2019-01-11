Friday, January 11, 2019
Adobe Gila's at Pointe Orlando will close for good next week
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Jan 11, 2019 at 2:55 PM
click to enlarge
Adobe Gila's
-
Photo via Adobe Gilas/Facebook
, one of the original restaurants to open at Pointe Orlando, will close for good next week.
The Tex-Mex chain made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying their last day open will be Sunday, Jan. 13, as they will officially close Monday, Jan. 14.
An employee with Adobe Gila's told Orlando Weekly
the restaurant's lease ran out, and they have yet to find a new location. As of now, the company still has two other outposts in Columbus, Ohio, and Rosemont, Illinois.
Tags: Pointe Orlando, Adobe Gilas, Image