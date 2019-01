The Florida Highway Patrol really wants you to move over for emergency vehicles

click to enlarge Photo via Florida Department of Transportation

#MOVEOVER SGT. TIM WOOD INVESTIGATING A CRASH ALONG I-4, WHEN A SEMI-TRUCK FAILED TO MOVE OVER. KEEP OUR FIRST RESPONDERS SAFE. #MOVEOVERMONTH MOVE OVER A LANE OR SLOW DOWN. pic.twitter.com/YspOUWNeAi — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) January 10, 2019

Attention, drivers – specifically those of you reading this while driving.The Florida Highway Patrol would like you to move over or slow down for stopped first responders on highways – especially on I-4.In a tweet sent out this morning, FHP showed a video of a police car door getting hit by a semi-truck on I-4 as the officer was investigating a crash.Sporting the hashtags #MOVEOVER and #MOVEOVERMONTH the tweet was a reminder, yet again, to move over for emergency vehicles, which include law enforcement, firefighters, ambulances and utility vehicles.The "move over" law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down 20 mph less than the posted speed limit to provide a buffer area protecting emergency vehicles.I-4 was named the deadliest highway in the nation by the National Highway Safety Administration in 2017 for the 165 deaths that occurred on the highway between 2011-2015.Additionally, in 2016, I-4 ranked first in a study of the most lethal highways in the United States based off data gathered by EverDrive , the mobile app of auto insurance marketplace EverQuote