The Florida Highway Patrol really wants you to move over for emergency vehicles

Attention, drivers – specifically those of you reading this while driving.
The Florida Highway Patrol would like you to move over or slow down for stopped first responders on highways – especially on I-4.
In a tweet sent out this morning, FHP showed a video of a police car door getting hit by a semi-truck on I-4 as the officer was investigating a crash.
Sporting the hashtags #MOVEOVER and #MOVEOVERMONTH the tweet was a reminder, yet again, to move over for emergency vehicles, which include law enforcement, firefighters, ambulances and utility vehicles.
The "move over" law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down 20 mph less than the posted speed limit to provide a buffer area protecting emergency vehicles.
I-4 was named the deadliest highway in the nation by the National Highway Safety Administration in 2017 for the 165 deaths that occurred on the highway between 2011-2015.
Additionally, in 2016, I-4 ranked first in a study of the most lethal highways in the United States based off data gathered by EverDrive
, the mobile app of auto insurance marketplace EverQuote
.
