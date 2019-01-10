Rick Scott threw a party in the Florida governor's mansion after Ron DeSantis already moved in

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
In a parting gesture fit for a frat guy trashing his apartment at the end of a lease, Rick Scott reportedly hosted a party in the Florida governors' mansion after incoming governor Ron DeSantis had already moved in with his family.
According to a report from Politico
, DeSantis and his wife were told by Scott last Friday that he planned to "have a party with 48 people at the mansion" one day before the new governor was to be officially sworn in, but after the DeSantis family, which includes two little kids, had already moved in.
Besides the party, the newly-elected Florida Senator also left DeSantis' inauguration
before it was even over, and made more than 70 lame duck appointments as governor without consulting the DeSantis administration.
Congressman Matt Gaetz, who served on the governor-elect's transition team and also likes to party
, told Politico that throwing the party "shows how inconsiderate the Scott administration was."
