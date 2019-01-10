Tip Jar

Thursday, January 10, 2019

New Mills 50 bar, Conrad's Shanty, moving into former BART location

Posted By on Thu, Jan 10, 2019 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA COLIN MORRISON
  • Photo via Colin Morrison
A new drinkin' shanty is coming to Mills 50.

Local commercial realtor Colin Morrison and the squad behind the Gnarly Barley, GB's Bottle Shop and Big Time Street Food are opening a new watering hole in the former BART location in the Mills 50 neighborhood.

Located at 1205 N. Mills Ave., Conrad's Shanty aims to be a good ole drinkin' bar in the drinkiest part of town.  "There's no food, just beer and wine. It's a bar," said Morrison to Orlando Weekly. "It's meant to feel like you're in someone's backyard. We've installed wooden fencing running along the wall, plants, trinkets, and we'll have a large mural from the same artist at GB's and Gnarly Barley."

Unlike BART, Conrad's will have drafts and a TV.



The new bar aims to open by the end of the month, but in the meantime they're hiring bartenders. Send résumés to conradsshanty@gmail.com.

With the opening of Conrad's, the Mills 50 bar scene has seen a bit of a comeback in recent months, as Wally's also hopes to reopen by February.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

