Michelin stars and shrooms converge in Orlando for a pair of highly-anticipated upcoming dinners

Faiyaz Kara
Phillip Foss of Michelin-starred El Ideas
The relationship between Orlando's ultra-luxe Four Seasons Resort and Chicago's irreverent, bad boy chef Phillip Foss of Michelin-starred restaurant El Ideas
is no doubt an unlikely one, but these opposites are clearly attracted to one another.
Foss will pay his third visit to the resort's Capa Steakhouse Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. for more gastronomic shenanigans.
In 2016, Foss started off his multicourse extravaganza with a serving of Osetra caviar that paying guests had to lick off their plates
.
Yeah, he's big on subverting the fine dining experience through creativity, humor and, quite often, liquid nitrogen to leave an indelible impression on diners.
The six-course dinner with pairings
costs $225.
The resort's executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi will once again bring chef Enrico Pivieri of Il Cavallo Scosso
in Asti, Piedmont to celebrate the vaunted Alba white truffle at Ravello Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Cef Fabrizio Schenardi holding a plate of Alba white truffles
The high cost of the Alba white truffle is attributed to their relative scarcity, the difficulty in unearthing them, and the number of people (and dogs) it takes to hunt them down
.
But this season, abundant rains in Alba have produced a bumper crop of the prized indulgence
, so guests at the White Truffle Dinner may see a few extra shavings on their plates.
Cost for the five-course dinner with pairings
is $195.
