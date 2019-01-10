Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 10, 2019

Tip Jar

Michelin stars and shrooms converge in Orlando for a pair of highly-anticipated upcoming dinners

Posted By on Thu, Jan 10, 2019 at 4:59 PM

click to enlarge Phillip Foss of Michelin-starred El Ideas - FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
  • Phillip Foss of Michelin-starred El Ideas
The relationship between Orlando's ultra-luxe Four Seasons Resort and Chicago's irreverent, bad boy chef Phillip Foss of Michelin-starred restaurant El Ideas is no doubt an unlikely one, but these opposites are clearly attracted to one another.

Foss will pay his third visit to the resort's Capa Steakhouse Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. for more gastronomic shenanigans.

In 2016, Foss started off his multicourse extravaganza with a serving of Osetra caviar that paying guests had to lick off their plates.
click to enlarge FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
Yeah, he's big on subverting the fine dining experience through creativity, humor and, quite often, liquid nitrogen to leave an indelible impression on diners.

The six-course dinner with pairings costs $225.



The resort's executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi will once again bring chef Enrico Pivieri of Il Cavallo Scosso in Asti, Piedmont to celebrate the vaunted Alba white truffle at Ravello Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
click to enlarge Cef Fabrizio Schenardi holding a plate of Alba white truffles
  • Cef Fabrizio Schenardi holding a plate of Alba white truffles
The high cost of the Alba white truffle is attributed to their relative scarcity, the difficulty in unearthing them, and the number of people (and dogs) it takes to hunt them down.

But this season, abundant rains in Alba have produced a bumper crop of the prized indulgence, so guests at the White Truffle Dinner may see a few extra shavings on their plates.

Cost for the five-course dinner with pairings is $195.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Macklemore, Pitbull and more added to Universal Orlando's 2019 Mardi Gras concerts Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis excludes LGBTQ protections from anti-discrimination order Read More

  3. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  4. Pastor who called Orlando Pulse victims 'scum' is fired following prostitution allegations Read More

  5. Rick Scott threw a party in the Florida governor's mansion after Ron DeSantis already moved in Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation