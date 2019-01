Macklemore, Pitbull and more added to Universal Orlando's 2019 Mardi Gras concerts

click to enlarge Photo via Universal

This morning, Universal announced the first set of performers for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebration at Universal Studios.Macklemore, Pitbull and Becky G were among some of the bigger names coming to this year's Mardi Gras Celebration, which runs from Feb. 9 through April 4. Concerts are included with park admission.Here's the full lineup so far:BushGavin DeGrawDan + ShayMacklemoreTBABecky GSean PaulSteve Miller BandZiggy MarleyNFPitbullTBATBABesides 13 weekly concerts, the event also includes Cajun cuisine (like frog legs and étouffée), New Orleans-styled parades (with six new animal-themed floats), as well as brass bands from groups like the Dirty Bourbon River Show (Feb. 9-17), Naughty Professor Brass Band (Feb. 18-Feb. 27), Free Agents Brass Band featuring Honey Bannister (Feb. 28-March 18) and New Breed Brass Band (March 19-April 4).Yesterday, Universal Orlando also announced a three-day discount package for Florida residents , starting at $159.