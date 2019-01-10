The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 10, 2019

The Heard

Macklemore, Pitbull and more added to Universal Orlando's 2019 Mardi Gras concerts

Posted By on Thu, Jan 10, 2019 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL
  • Photo via Universal
This morning, Universal announced the first set of performers for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebration at Universal Studios.

Macklemore, Pitbull and Becky G were among some of the bigger names coming to this year's Mardi Gras Celebration, which runs from Feb. 9 through April 4. Concerts are included with park admission.

Here's the full lineup so far:

Feb. 9: Bush
Feb. 16: Gavin DeGraw
Feb. 17: Dan + Shay
Feb. 23: Macklemore
March 2: TBA
March 9: Becky G
March 10: Sean Paul
March 16: Steve Miller Band
March 17: Ziggy Marley
March 23: NF
March 24: Pitbull
March 30: TBA
March 31: TBA

Besides 13 weekly concerts, the event also includes Cajun cuisine (like frog legs and étouffée), New Orleans-styled parades (with six new animal-themed floats), as well as brass bands from groups like the Dirty Bourbon River Show (Feb. 9-17), Naughty Professor Brass Band (Feb. 18-Feb. 27), Free Agents Brass Band featuring Honey Bannister (Feb. 28-March 18) and New Breed Brass Band (March 19-April 4).



Yesterday, Universal Orlando also announced a three-day discount package for Florida residents, starting at $159.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott threw a party in the Florida governor's mansion after Ron DeSantis already moved in Read More

  2. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  3. Pastor who called Orlando Pulse victims 'scum' is fired following prostitution allegations Read More

  4. New Mills 50 bar, Conrad's Shanty, moving into former BART location Read More

  5. Universal Orlando offers 3-day ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation