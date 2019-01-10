Hot sauce and clothing company Babe Sauce brings Party Animals to the Henao Center for art and music

click to enlarge
Babe Sauce, a local hot sauce and clothing company, hosts an art and dance party at the Henao Center this weekend. More than 30 artists from Texas, Orlando and South Florida show off their work while attendees dance to tunes provided by the likes of Raspberry Pie and a host of DJs and MCs.
8 p.m. Friday; The Henao Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; $7; henaocenter.com
@ Henao Contemporary Center
5601 Edgewater Drive
College Park
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Price:
$7
Concerts/Events