Thursday, January 10, 2019

Emerald City Cabaret puts their best foot forward for the Venue's Friday night burlesque series

Posted By on Thu, Jan 10, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Emerald City Burlesque - THREE LITTLE BIRDS PHOTOGRAPHY/FACEBOOK
  • Three Little Birds Photography/Facebook
  • Emerald City Burlesque
Enjoy the Venue’s Friday night burlesque shows at the Virginia Drive location while you can, because the Venue is expected to relocate later this year. This week, Emerald City Cabaret invites its members to bring their best routines to the stage for a night of tantalizing numbers. There’s no unifying theme this time, but each performer is expected to bring their A game.

9 p.m. Friday; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $16-$20; thevenueorlando.com.

