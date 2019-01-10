The Gist

Thursday, January 10, 2019

'Drag Race' star Bob the Drag Queen takes the stage at Southern Nights this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jan 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge BOB THE DRAG QUEEN/FACEBOOK
Southern Nights hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen this weekend. The Season 8 winner performs alongside local drag stars like Roxxxy Andrews, Maya Andrews, Tasha Long and Sassy Devine. Get served.

9 p.m. Friday; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; contact for price; southernnights.com.

Event Details Bob the Drag Queen
@ Southern Nights
375 S. Bumby Ave.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m.
Price: contact for price
Theater
