'Drag Race' star Bob the Drag Queen takes the stage at Southern Nights this weekend

Southern Nights hostsstar Bob the Drag Queen this weekend. The Season 8 winner performs alongside local drag stars like Roxxxy Andrews, Maya Andrews, Tasha Long and Sassy Devine. Get served.9 p.m. Friday; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; contact for price; southernnights.com