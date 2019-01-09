The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

The Gist

The Sam Flax Wall Project returns for an afternoon of quality building defacement

Posted By on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SAM FLAX ORLANDO/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Sam Flax Orlando/Instagram
The annual Sam Flax Wall Project is inviting the community to enjoy live building defacement for free.

Now in its fourth year, the event will feature 11 local artists painting murals on the side of the store, located at 1800 E. Colonial Drive. Some of the artists include Boy Kong, Swamburger, Andrew Spear, Chaya and others. This annual event happens Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The whole day also includes music, food trucks, custom T-shirts and interactive art stations. Artists will "share their unique perspectives on issues local and global," according to the Sam Flax Orlando press release. 

For more information contact Jon Kenknight at jkenknight@flaxorl.com, visit samflaxorlando.com or call 407-898-9785.



Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pastor who called Orlando Pulse victims 'scum' is fired following prostitution allegations Read More

  2. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  3. Andrew Zimmern's Orlando apology episode will debut in February on the Travel Channel Read More

  4. Orlando's Mee Thai Restaurant earns spot on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat Read More

  5. A giant artichoke is coming to Disney Springs Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation