The Sam Flax Wall Project returns for an afternoon of quality building defacement

The annual Sam Flax Wall Project is inviting the community to enjoy live building defacement for free.Now in its fourth year, the event will feature 11 local artists painting murals on the side of the store, located at 1800 E. Colonial Drive. Some of the artists include Boy Kong, Swamburger, Andrew Spear, Chaya and others. This annual event happens Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.The whole day also includes music, food trucks, custom T-shirts and interactive art stations. Artists will "share their unique perspectives on issues local and global," according to the Sam Flax Orlando press release.For more information contact Jon Kenknight at jkenknight@flaxorl.com, visit samflaxorlando.com or call 407-898-9785.