Ron DeSantis names Barbara Lagoa to the Florida Supreme Court

click to enlarge Photo by Bruin79 via Wikipedia

click to enlarge

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday appointed appellate Judge Barbara Lagoa to the Florida Supreme Court as he began replacing three longtime justices who were required to retire Tuesday.Then-Gov. Jeb Bush named Lagoa to the Miami-based 3rd District Court ofAppeal in 2006, and she has recently served as the court’s chief judge.As DeSantis appoints replacements for retired justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, he is expected to create a solid conservative majority on the Supreme Court.The News Service will have a full story on Lagoa’s appointment later Wednesday.