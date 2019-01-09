Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Bloggytown

Ron DeSantis names Barbara Lagoa to the Florida Supreme Court

Posted By on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRUIN79 VIA WIKIPEDIA
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday appointed appellate Judge Barbara Lagoa to the Florida Supreme Court as he began replacing three longtime justices who were required to retire Tuesday.

Then-Gov. Jeb Bush named Lagoa to the Miami-based 3rd District Court of 
click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-01-09_at_11.27.42_am.png
Appeal in 2006, and she has recently served as the court’s chief judge. 

As DeSantis appoints replacements for retired justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, he is expected to create a solid conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

The News Service will have a full story on Lagoa’s appointment later Wednesday.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pastor who called Orlando Pulse victims 'scum' is fired following prostitution allegations Read More

  2. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  3. Universal Orlando offers 3-day ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

  4. Andrew Zimmern's Orlando apology episode will debut in February on the Travel Channel Read More

  5. Pokéworks is now open in Oviedo Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation