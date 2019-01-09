Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Tip Jar

Pokéworks is now open in Oviedo

Posted By on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA POKEWORKS
  • Photo via Pokeworks
Popular build-your-own poke bowl chain, Pokéworks, is now open in Oviedo.

The new outpost is located at 25 W. Mitchell Hammock Road.

If you're unfamiliar with the fast-growing chain, the restaurant promotes sustainability and natural ingredients, and offers an array of bowls, burritos and salads. Pokéworks' newest chef, Sheldon Simeon, comes from Bravo's Top Chef and also owns Maui's Tin Roof.

A new Pokéworks location in downtown Orlando is scheduled to open later this year.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pastor who called Orlando Pulse victims 'scum' is fired following prostitution allegations Read More

  2. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  3. Andrew Zimmern's Orlando apology episode will debut in February on the Travel Channel Read More

  4. Orlando's Mee Thai Restaurant earns spot on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat Read More

  5. 'Florida Project' director Sean Baker will speak at Rollins College later this month Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation