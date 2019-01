click to enlarge Photo via Pokeworks

Popular build-your-own poke bowl chain, Pokéworks , is now open in Oviedo.The new outpost is located at 25 W. Mitchell Hammock Road.If you're unfamiliar with the fast-growing chain, the restaurant promotes sustainability and natural ingredients , and offers an array of bowls, burritos and salads. Pokéworks' newest chef, Sheldon Simeon , comes from Bravo'sand also owns Maui's Tin Roof.A new Pokéworks location in downtown Orlando is scheduled to open later this year.