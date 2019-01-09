Wednesday, January 9, 2019
Pokéworks is now open in Oviedo
By Sarah Cavacini
on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 1:42 PM
Popular build-your-own poke bowl chain, Pokéworks
, is now open in Oviedo.
The new outpost is located at 25 W. Mitchell Hammock Road.
If you're unfamiliar with the fast-growing chain, the restaurant promotes sustainability and natural ingredients
, and offers an array of bowls, burritos and salads. Pokéworks' newest chef, Sheldon Simeon
, comes from Bravo's Top Chef
and also owns Maui's Tin Roof.
A new Pokéworks location in downtown Orlando is scheduled
to open later this year.
