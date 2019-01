click to enlarge Photo via the Sharon Morse Performing Arts Center

Philly soul legends and Rock Hall of Fame inductees the O'Jays have announced a Central Florida engagement set for the spring, and it's a show well worth your time. Though best known for the anthemic "Love Train," we are forever enraptured by the darker vibes of 1972's "Back Stabbers." Give it a listen below. The O'Jays headline the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center at the Villages on Saturday, March 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $46-$149.