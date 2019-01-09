Orlando Fringe's Winter Mini-Fest at Loch Haven is no longer that mini

click to enlarge
Not that we have to wait too much longer for the full-blown Orlando Fringe to return (May 14-27), but Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is a welcome kick-off to the theatrical calendar year. In its third year, Winter Mini-Fest is, well, a downright miniature festival, with 22 productions spread out over four days. That’s more than we can usually fit in to two weeks of Fringing in the spring. Favorites like unofficial Fringe mascot Bikini Katie’s Beneath the Bikini
and Logan Donahoo’s Field Guide to the Gays
return, along with shows from out-of-towners like Portlandian Chase Padgett’s Heart Attacks & Other Blessings
, Kafka and Son
from Toronto’s Theaturtle and Martin Dockery’s You Belong Here
. Just like the big Fringe, you’ll need to buy a $3 button to support the festival.
