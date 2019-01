Orlando Fringe's Winter Mini-Fest at Loch Haven is no longer that mini

click to enlarge 13 Dead Dreams of Eugene

Event Details Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest @ Loch Haven Park 777 E. Princeton St. Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Jan. 10-13 Price: $3-$15 Theater Map

Not that we have to wait too much longer for the full-blown Orlando Fringe to return (May 14-27), but Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is a welcome kick-off to the theatrical calendar year. In its third year, Winter Mini-Fest is, well, a downright miniature festival, with 22 productions spread out over four days. That’s more than we can usually fit in to two weeks of Fringing in the spring. Favorites like unofficial Fringe mascot Bikini Katie’sand Logan Donahoo’sreturn, along with shows from out-of-towners like Portlandian Chase Padgett’sfrom Toronto’s Theaturtle and Martin Dockery’s. Just like the big Fringe, you’ll need to buy a $3 button to support the festival.various times | Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St. | ofwinterminifest.com | $15 per show