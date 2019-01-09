The Gist

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

The Gist

Orlando Fringe's Winter Mini-Fest at Loch Haven is no longer that mini

Posted By on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge 13 Dead Dreams of Eugene
  • 13 Dead Dreams of Eugene
Not that we have to wait too much longer for the full-blown Orlando Fringe to return (May 14-27), but Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is a welcome kick-off to the theatrical calendar year. In its third year, Winter Mini-Fest is, well, a downright miniature festival, with 22 productions spread out over four days. That’s more than we can usually fit in to two weeks of Fringing in the spring. Favorites like unofficial Fringe mascot Bikini Katie’s Beneath the Bikini and Logan Donahoo’s Field Guide to the Gays return, along with shows from out-of-towners like Portlandian Chase Padgett’s Heart Attacks & Other Blessings, Kafka and Son from Toronto’s Theaturtle and Martin Dockery’s You Belong Here. Just like the big Fringe, you’ll need to buy a $3 button to support the festival.

various times | Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St. | ofwinterminifest.com | $15 per show

