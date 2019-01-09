Tip Jar

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Local designer Sleds gets a solo show at the Hammered Lamb

Posted By on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge SLEDS
  • Sleds
One thing Orlando is rich in is professional creatives – someone’s gotta create and market all of our touristy goodness, after all. The upside of that is we locals get to enjoy the fruit of their off-the-clock efforts, i.e., the murals, prints and paintings that are labors of love. Schiani Ledo is one such local design professional. As his after-hours alter ego, Sleds, Ledo creates sexy swans, meditating yetis and other whimsical yet sharp-edged characters. (His CryptLife T-shirt was one of our Shop Local Gift Guide picks in 2018.) Along with original paintings on wood, Ledo will have T-shirts and prints for sale at the opening.

6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 | The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave. | 407-704-3200 | hammeredlamb.com | free

