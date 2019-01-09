Bloggytown

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Former Florida Gov. Rick Scott was sworn into the U.S. Senate last night

Posted By on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 11:37 AM

Just hours after the inauguration Tuesday of Gov. Ron DeSantis, his predecessor, Rick Scott, was sworn into the U.S. Senate.

Scott appeared at DeSantis’ inauguration ceremony in Tallahassee and then went to Washington, where Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office.

Scott was joined by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and former Florida Republican senators Connie Mack, Mel Martinez and George LeMieux. Scott, who was elected governor in 2010 and 2014, unseated three-term Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in the Nov. 6 election.

