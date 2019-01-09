The Gist

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

'Florida Project' director Sean Baker will speak at Rollins College later this month

Posted By on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA A24
  • Photo via A24
The Florida Project director Sean Baker will be appearing at Rollins College later this month as part of the Winter Park Institute's speaker series

Baker will speak in "A Conversation With an American Filmmaker" on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bush Auditorium.

The independent filmmaker received critical acclaim for the Florida Project, a 2017 movie portraying the struggle
click to enlarge Sean Baker - PHOTO VIA ROLLINS COLLEGE
  • Photo via Rollins College
  • Sean Baker
 of an ex-stripper and her mischievous 6-year-old daughter as they scramble enough cash to survive in the motels along Kissimmee's dilapidated tourist strip near Disney World.

The film premiered at 2017 Cannes Film Festival and has won numerous accolades among its actors and crew, including Baker winning "Best Director of the Year" from the New York Film Critics Circle. 



Other notable works directed by Baker include Four Letter Words, Take Out, Prince of Broadway, Starlet and Tangerine, a groundbreaking film about transgender sex workers shot on three iPhones. 

Tickets to the event are $25 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 407-646-2145. 
