'Florida Project' director Sean Baker will speak at Rollins College later this month

The Florida Project director Sean Baker will be appearing at Rollins College later this month as part of the Winter Park Institute's speaker series.
Baker will speak in "A Conversation With an American Filmmaker" on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bush Auditorium.
The independent filmmaker received critical acclaim for the Florida Project, a 2017 movie portraying the struggle
Photo via Rollins College
Sean Baker
of an ex-stripper and her mischievous 6-year-old daughter as they scramble enough cash to survive in the motels along Kissimmee's dilapidated tourist strip near Disney World.
The film premiered at 2017 Cannes Film Festival and has won numerous accolades among its actors and crew, including Baker winning "Best Director of the Year" from the New York Film Critics Circle.
Other notable works directed by Baker include Four Letter Words, Take Out, Prince of Broadway, Starlet and Tangerine, a groundbreaking film about transgender sex workers shot on three iPhones.
Tickets to the event are $25 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 407-646-2145.