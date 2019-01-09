Emo pioneers Mineral bring highly anticipated reunion tour to the Social

click to enlarge
In the early 2000s, emo went from post-hardcore offshoot to anemic mainstream commodity, selling its soul wholesale in the process. But now that true emo is in full renaissance with a generation of bright upstarts rising to reclaim the roots of the genre, it’s only fitting that some of the OGs reunite to get their daps. Even with only a brief four-year career, Austin, Texas, band Mineral were one of those leading lights whose legend has only snowballed since their 1997 breakup. Since reuniting in 2014, they’ve taken a victory lap that’s spanned the globe. Now, they’re celebrating their 25th anniversary with a hardcover book and a couple of new songs, their first in 20 years. Their Orlando stop is an especially loaded lineup top to bottom with buzzing Polyvinyl act Tancred and Tampa’s Pohgoh, themselves a reunited band with genuine emo cred and their first new album in 21 years (the J. Robbins-produced Secret Club
). No fill on this bill, so show up early.
with Tancred, Pohgoh | 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org
| $22.50-$25
