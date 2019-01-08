Tip Jar

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Se7enBites' new Italian concept, Sette, is moving into the former STIR location in Ivanhoe Village

Posted By on Tue, Jan 8, 2019 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
The owners of Se7enBites will open their new rustic Italian concept, Sette, in the former Stir location (and Nova, and Elliot's Public House, and Brian's Diner) in Ivanhoe Village.

This morning, chefs and co-owners Trina Gregory-Propst and Va Propst told Orlando Weekly in an email that they reached an agreement with the owner of the location at 1407 N. Orange Ave. "We are THRILLED to share the news with you all and cannot wait to share details with each and every one of you We thank you for all your support of our beloved Se7enbites and look forward to exciting things with this new venture and passion of ours!" 

Sette, which means "seven" in Italian, will feature pastas made from scratch, Italian comfort fare, and, of course, desserts.  No exact opening date has been announced, but the restaurant has an "ambitious timeline to open in the next 60 days."
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROBERT BARTLETT
  • Photo by Robert Bartlett
