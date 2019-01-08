The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

The Heard

Proud/Father brings experimental noise from New Orleans to Uncle Lou's

Posted By on Tue, Jan 8, 2019 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA PROUD FATHER/FACEBOOK
New Orleans’ Sebastian Figueroa is recognized around the country as a respected member of the experimental noise underground, but that’s almost too reductive a description for the soundscapes and (yes) music he creates as Proud/Father. We see him as a spiritual descendent of Robert Fripp with his Frippertronics experiments, channeling multiple guitar lines through processors and effects boxes to create lush, dreamlike reveries and storms. But there’s a very heavy – and very timely, especially in the age of Trump’ed up panic over the so-called caravan – conceptual underpinning to Figueroa’s work, in particular the effects of imperialism on Central America and Puerto Rico, and the gradual creep of obsolescence across medium and message. Fri(G)id, also from New Orleans, bring ice-cold industrial noise from a fresh new voice in the scene. Rounding out the Central Florida support contingent for the evening are Dylan Houser’s Formaldehydra, Belly Queen and Unfade.

with Fri(G)id, Belly Queen, Unfade, Formaldehydra | 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 | Uncle Lou’s, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $3-$5 suggested donation

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Fri(g)id, Proud Father, Belly Queen, Formaldehydra
@ Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall
1016 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., Jan. 9, 9 p.m.
Price: $3-$5 suggested donation
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall
1016 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
407-270-9104
Music Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Fri(g)id, Proud Father, Belly Queen, Formaldehydra @ Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

    • Wed., Jan. 9, 9 p.m. $3-$5 suggested donation

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Se7enBites' new Italian concept, Sette, is moving into the former STIR location in Ivanhoe Village Read More

  2. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  3. Andrew Zimmern's Orlando apology episode will debut in February on the Travel Channel Read More

  4. A giant artichoke is coming to Disney Springs Read More

  5. I-4 overpass opens in downtown Orlando even though there's cracks in it Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation