Proud/Father brings experimental noise from New Orleans to Uncle Lou's

click to enlarge Image via Proud Father/Facebook

Event Details Fri(g)id, Proud Father, Belly Queen, Formaldehydra @ Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave. Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Wed., Jan. 9, 9 p.m. Price: $3-$5 suggested donation Concerts/Events Map

New Orleans’ Sebastian Figueroa is recognized around the country as a respected member of the experimental noise underground, but that’s almost too reductive a description for the soundscapes and (yes) music he creates as Proud/Father. We see him as a spiritual descendent of Robert Fripp with his Frippertronics experiments, channeling multiple guitar lines through processors and effects boxes to create lush, dreamlike reveries and storms. But there’s a very heavy – and very timely, especially in the age of Trump’ed up panic over the so-called caravan – conceptual underpinning to Figueroa’s work, in particular the effects of imperialism on Central America and Puerto Rico, and the gradual creep of obsolescence across medium and message. Fri(G)id, also from New Orleans, bring ice-cold industrial noise from a fresh new voice in the scene. Rounding out the Central Florida support contingent for the evening are Dylan Houser’s Formaldehydra, Belly Queen and Unfade.with Fri(G)id, Belly Queen, Unfade, Formaldehydra | 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 | Uncle Lou’s, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $3-$5 suggested donation