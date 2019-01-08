Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Tip Jar

Orlando's Mee Thai Restaurant earns spot on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat

Posted By on Tue, Jan 8, 2019 at 5:23 PM

click image PHOTO VIA MEE THAI RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK
Orlando's Mee Thai Restaurant has earned a spot on Yelp's 2019 "Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S." list.

Mee Thai Restaurant, located at 1200 Lee Road, serves popular cuisine from Thailand's northeastern region Esan, also known as Isan. The annual list is compiled by Yelp using the rating and volume of reviews received by businesses in the restaurant and food categories.

"In our sixth annual list, we are honoring eateries from across the US that rank so highly in the Yelp community’s opinion that they earned the status of 'must try this year,'" the review service said in a statement. "From suburban staples to your new favorite hole-in-the-wall, this year's list runs the gamut of dining experiences across the United States."

Mee Thai Restaurant was ranked No. 24 among the 100 restaurants. Other restaurants in Florida that made it onto the list include Yardie Spice in Homestead (No. 10); CAFE CLUB by les artistes in Hollywood (No. 13); Franky's Deli Warehouse in Hialeah (No. 25); Amy's French Bakery & Bistro in Pompano Beach (No. 42); Alamo Restaurant in Hialeah (No. 53); J28 Sandwich Bar in Hollywood (No. 54); Inkanto Peruvian Cuisine in Fort Lauderdale (No. 66); and Rejoice Café in Tamarac (No. 79).



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  2. Se7enBites' new Italian concept, Sette, is moving into the former STIR location in Ivanhoe Village Read More

  3. Andrew Zimmern's Orlando apology episode will debut in February on the Travel Channel Read More

  4. A giant artichoke is coming to Disney Springs Read More

  5. I-4 overpass opens in downtown Orlando even though there's cracks in it Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation