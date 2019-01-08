Orlando's Mee Thai Restaurant earns spot on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat

click image
Orlando's Mee Thai Restaurant has earned a spot on Yelp's 2019 "Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.
" list.
Mee Thai Restaurant
, located at 1200 Lee Road, serves popular cuisine from Thailand's northeastern region Esan
, also known as Isan. The annual list is compiled by Yelp using the rating and volume of reviews received by businesses in the restaurant and food categories.
"In our sixth annual list, we are honoring eateries from across the US that rank so highly in the Yelp community’s opinion that they earned the status of 'must try this year,'" the review service said in a statement
. "From suburban staples to your new favorite hole-in-the-wall, this year's list runs the gamut of dining experiences across the United States."
Mee Thai Restaurant was ranked No. 24 among the 100 restaurants. Other restaurants in Florida that made it onto the list
include Yardie Spice in Homestead (No. 10); CAFE CLUB by les artistes in Hollywood (No. 13); Franky's Deli Warehouse in Hialeah (No. 25); Amy's French Bakery & Bistro in Pompano Beach (No. 42); Alamo Restaurant in Hialeah (No. 53); J28 Sandwich Bar in Hollywood (No. 54); Inkanto Peruvian Cuisine in Fort Lauderdale (No. 66); and Rejoice Café in Tamarac (No. 79).
