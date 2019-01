Diana Ross greets 2019 with a stop at the Dr. Phillips Center for her 'Brand New Day' tour

click to enlarge

Event Details Diana Ross @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center 445 S. Magnolia Ave. Downtown Orlando, FL When: Wed., Jan. 9, 8 p.m. Price: $49.50-$129.50 Concerts/Events Map

Celestial diva Diana Ross – she of Supremes and R&B solo legend – ended 2018 big; she wrapped her glittering Las Vegas residency, appeared on a float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and even released a Christmas album. Now she’s starting 2019 right by bringing her “Brand New Day” tour to the South. The choice of hits she can pull from is nearly mind-boggling – from girl-group barn-burners to sensual disco gems to torchy show-stoppers. As well, her voice and mystique are undiminished over 40 years of relentless performing. One of a kind.8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $49.50-$129.50