Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Bloggytown

1.5 million former felons can now register to vote in Florida

Posted By on Tue, Jan 8, 2019 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS OFFICE
An estimated 1.5 million former felons can start registering to vote in Florida as Amendment 4 goes into effect Tuesday.

Passed in November, the constitutional amendment automatically restores the voting rights of people convicted of felonies who've completed their sentences, excluding those convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense. Florida was previously was one of only three states in the country that didn't automatically restore the voting rights of former felons, under a draconian law with racist roots in the Reconstruction and Jim Crow era.

Despite the clear language in Amendment 4, some Florida lawmakers are still debating the implementation of the law. But some county Supervisors of Elections say they will register eligible former felons as per normal until they receive specific direction from either the Florida Division of Elections or the Florida Legislature on what procedures to use.

"Until any change is required by the Division of Elections or the Legislature, however, our voter registration work continues as normal," Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said in a statement. "Effective Jan. 8, 2019, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections will accept voter registration applications from new voters, including former convicted felons who are eligible to vote pursuant to the terms of the enacted Amendment."



Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and an Orlando resident who was a driving force behind Amendment 4, registered to vote Tuesday in Orange County.

"The road back to responsible citizenship has been one of my life’s greatest challenges, and the struggle to achieve access to democracy for myself and more than a million fellow Floridians has been long," Meade said in a statement. "One thing this journey has taught me is that my vote is sacred, and I should use it wisely."

Orange County residents can register to vote at the local elections office on 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando, or register online here.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Andrew Zimmern's Orlando apology episode will debut in February on the Travel Channel Read More

  2. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  3. I-4 overpass opens in downtown Orlando even though there's cracks in it Read More

  4. Deputies arrest man accused of spray-painting swastikas on buildings near UCF Read More

  5. Key lawmaker expects changes in Florida's marijuana policy after DeSantis takeover Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation