You can now order beer from your Orlando Pizza Hut

Photo via Pizza Hut/Facebook
Pizza Hut is now willing to bring you even more carbs.
Pizza Hut
announced today that they plan to expand their new beer delivery option to nearly 300 restaurants, including locations in Orlando.
Beers available through the service include Blue Moon, Bud Light, Budweiser, Busch Light, Coors Light, Corona Extra, Kilt Lifter, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Shock Top and Stella Artois.
Prices range from $3 to $5 for a two-pack and $6 to $12 for a 6-pack.
As of now, not every location in Orlando offers the "beerlivery" service, but select locations do, so be sure to ask if you're low on beer.
Florida joins Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, California and Arizona in featuring this new option. Pizza Hut launched a test service of the program back in 2017, and now the company plans to expand mobile beer to more than 1,000 restaurants across new markets by this summer.
