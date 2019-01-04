WWE Monday Night Raw comes to Orlando for a night of body slams

click to enlarge Photo via WWE

You’re reading it right, brother. WWE Raw, the world’s premiere professional wrestling league, is coming to the City Beautiful with a double main event featuring intercontinental champion Seth Rollins in his match against Dean Ambrose, as well as other WWE superstars like John Cena, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Ronda Rousey. So practice some ring bounces and maybe a few body slams in your backyard, break some folding chairs over your buddies, eat some glass, fuck things up, do whatever you need to do to get ready to rumble, as they say. This isn’t fake – no matter what the haters say – and it’s coming to a wrestling ring near you.Monday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | amwaycenter.com | $20-$350