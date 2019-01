The Falcon hosts a full night of Nicolas Cage with this weekend's 'Cagemas'

click to enlarge Photo via Millennium Films

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

Celebrate the birthday of the weirdest Coppola Saturday at the Falcon, with a lineup of Nicolas Cage movies and drink specials. There will be National Treasure vodka cocktails and Vampire’s Kiss sake shots (bring your own crunchy cockroach); tons of Coppola Vineyards wine and the sweatiest overemoting in Hollywood will flow all night long. The event organizers are being a little, er, cagey about the exact lineup, but we hope to see not just the obvis likeand, but alsoand, just for starters. Why Cage? Hischaracter, Ronny Cammareri, was talking about life but could’ve been describing Cage’s own oeuvre when he said (well, shouted), “We are here to ruin ourselves and to break our hearts and love the wrong people and die.” Happy New Year!Saturday, Jan. 5, 9 p.m. | The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St. | facebook.com/thefalconbar | free