Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 4, 2019

Tip Jar

The Falcon hosts a full night of Nicolas Cage with this weekend's 'Cagemas'

Posted By on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans - PHOTO VIA MILLENNIUM FILMS
  • Photo via Millennium Films
  • Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans
Celebrate the birthday of the weirdest Coppola Saturday at the Falcon, with a lineup of Nicolas Cage movies and drink specials. There will be National Treasure vodka cocktails and Vampire’s Kiss sake shots (bring your own crunchy cockroach); tons of Coppola Vineyards wine and the sweatiest overemoting in Hollywood will flow all night long. The event organizers are being a little, er, cagey about the exact lineup, but we hope to see not just the obvis like Con Air and Face/Off, but also Raising Arizona, Valley Girl, Wild at Heart and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, just for starters. Why Cage? His Moonstruck character, Ronny Cammareri, was talking about life but could’ve been describing Cage’s own oeuvre when he said (well, shouted), “We are here to ruin ourselves and to break our hearts and love the wrong people and die.” Happy New Year!

Saturday, Jan. 5, 9 p.m. | The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St. | facebook.com/thefalconbar | free

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Cagemas @ The Falcon

    • Sat., Jan. 5, 9 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Burger Week, featuring $5 specialty burgers from over 30 local restaurants, is coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Anywhere between 60 and 200 meteors an hour will be visible over Orlando tonight Read More

  3. Disney World brings back 3-day ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

  4. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  5. Look at this Florida chungus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation