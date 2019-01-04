Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 4, 2019

StoryCorps, chroniclers of American life, makes its first stop of 2019 in Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 1:09 PM

PHOTO VIA WMFE
  • photo via WMFE
National Public Radio staple StoryCorps has chosen Orlando as its first stop of 2019.

StoryCorps records and preserves personal history in the form of meaningful conversations between two people about their lives – with the philosophy that each individual's story has something to add to the greater history of the country. With this mobile studio, a converted Airstream trailer, they're able to reach more people than ever, thus giving a more balanced representation of America.

But StoryCorps is about more than just crafting heartstring-tugging radio content: All its recordings are archived at the Library of Congress, comprising a massive trove of primary source material on American life. In 2014, StoryCorps launched OutLoud, an initiative to collect the stories of LGBT people in America, and in 2017 they launched the Justice Project, to preserve and amplify the stories of people who have been directly impacted by mass incarceration.

Danielle Anderson, associate director of the StoryCorps Mobile Tour, said they could not think of a better place to kick off their 2019 Mobile Tour than Orlando. “Our MobileBooth hasn’t visited in over 10 years, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with 90.7 WMFE and the Orlando Museum of Art to record, preserve, and share some of the stories in this vibrant, ever-evolving city and its many diverse communities.”



The mobile recording booth will be parked in front of the Orlando Museum of Art from tomorrow (Saturday, Jan. 5) through Feb. 6 to capture locals' reminiscences, recriminations and reunions as they do it best. Anyone who'd like to participate by recording a conversation can sign up for a slot here

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Construction of the Brightline-Virgin rail from South Florida to Orlando is about to begin Read More

  2. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  3. Anywhere between 60 and 200 meteors an hour will be visible over Orlando tonight Read More

  4. Burger Week, featuring $5 specialty burgers from over 30 local restaurants, is coming to Orlando Read More

  5. MX Taco is now open in Orlando's Milk District Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation