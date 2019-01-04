StoryCorps, chroniclers of American life, makes its first stop of 2019 in Orlando

National Public Radio staple StoryCorps
has chosen Orlando as its first stop of 2019.
StoryCorps records and preserves personal history in the form of meaningful conversations between two people about their lives – with the philosophy that each individual's story has something to add to the greater history of the country. With this mobile studio, a converted Airstream trailer, they're able to reach more people than ever, thus giving a more balanced representation of America.
But StoryCorps is about more than just crafting heartstring-tugging radio content: All its recordings are archived at the Library of Congress, comprising a massive trove of primary source material on American life. In 2014, StoryCorps launched OutLoud, an initiative to collect the stories of LGBT people in America, and in 2017 they launched the Justice Project, to preserve and amplify the stories of people who have been directly impacted by mass incarceration.
Danielle Anderson, associate director of the StoryCorps Mobile Tour, said they could not think of a better place to kick off their 2019 Mobile Tour than Orlando. “Our MobileBooth hasn’t visited in over 10 years, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with 90.7 WMFE and the Orlando Museum of Art to record, preserve, and share some of the stories in this vibrant, ever-evolving city and its many diverse communities.”
The mobile recording booth will be parked in front of the Orlando Museum of Art from tomorrow (Saturday, Jan. 5) through Feb. 6 to capture locals' reminiscences, recriminations and reunions as they do it best. Anyone who'd like to participate by recording a conversation can sign up for a slot here
.