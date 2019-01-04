Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 4, 2019

Bloggytown

Pulse first responder Omar Delgado is finally granted disability benefits

Posted By on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge Omar Delgado - PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
  • Omar Delgado
A Pulse first responder who has struggled with severe post-traumatic stress disorder since the 2016 mass shooting was finally granted disability benefits after initially being denied.

WMFE 90.7 reports former Eatonville Police Cpl. Omar Delgado was granted benefits Thursday after a vote in favor of the motion from the Eatonville Police Pension Board. Last year, the pension board denied Delgado his benefits because "medical records 'failed to establish by the greater weight of the evidence' that Delgado was permanently disabled," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Delgado was one of the first officers to respond to the mass shooting at the gay nightclub on June 12, 2016. He was hailed as a hero for entering Pulse as a gunman killed 49 people and saving the life of shooting survivor Angel Colón.

Months after Pulse, Delgado said he had constant nightmares about what happened inside the club and was triggered by certain sights and sounds.



"It's the same thing, every single night since June 12," Delgado told Orlando Weekly last January. "It's a flashback. I wake up in the middle of the night yelling and screaming. I mean – my kids have heard me. How do you stop that? It's something I can't control."

After being put on light-desk duty, the former corporal said his superior officer told him he was being let go in December 2017 because of Delgado's "emotional disturbed state and PTSD." Eatonville officials maintain Delgado was let go after an internal investigation found he told a woman during a traffic stop that he was "emotionally disturbed."

WMFE reports Delgado will receive 42 percent of his former $38,500 salary.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Construction of the Brightline-Virgin rail from South Florida to Orlando is about to begin Read More

  2. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  3. Anywhere between 60 and 200 meteors an hour will be visible over Orlando tonight Read More

  4. Burger Week, featuring $5 specialty burgers from over 30 local restaurants, is coming to Orlando Read More

  5. MX Taco is now open in Orlando's Milk District Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation