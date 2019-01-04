Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 4, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando Health needs to fart

Posted By on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 6:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
Orlando Health facilities will loudly clear their pipes this weekend.

The hospital released a statement saying they must vent their piping system Saturday and Sunday, and also warned nearby resident that the noise is "equivalent to the noise level one would experience standing on an aircraft carrier as a jet takes off."

Orlando Health says the whole procedure will shoot a hot, wet wind 40 to 50 feet out from the pipes, as well as sand-sized particulate matter, at a velocity of 1,250 feet per minute. Lol.
click to enlarge This map shows the location of the fart - GRAPHIC VIA ORLANDO HEALTH
  • Graphic via Orlando Health
  • This map shows the location of the fart
Apparently the pipe cleaning system is critical to hospital operations, says Orlando Health. "The steam utility system is the source of all hot water in the hospitals, from cafeteria steam tables to sterile processing," reads the statement. 

Here's the full blasting schedule:



Saturday, Jan. 5 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Expect blockades in specific areas to prevent anyone from getting too close to the toot.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lake County is building a new $7.8 million no-kill animal shelter Read More

  2. Construction of the Brightline-Virgin rail from South Florida to Orlando is about to begin Read More

  3. Local dolt fails to rob Casselberry Arby's Read More

  4. Anywhere between 60 and 200 meteors an hour will be visible over Orlando tonight Read More

  5. Burger Week, featuring $5 specialty burgers from over 30 local restaurants, is coming to Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation