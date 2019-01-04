Orlando Health needs to fart

click to enlarge
Orlando Health facilities will loudly clear their pipes this weekend.
The hospital released a statement
saying they must vent their piping system Saturday and Sunday, and also warned nearby resident that the noise is "equivalent to the noise level one would experience standing on an aircraft carrier as a jet takes off."
Orlando Health says the whole procedure will shoot a hot, wet wind 40 to 50 feet out from the pipes, as well as sand-sized particulate matter, at a velocity of 1,250 feet per minute. Lol.
click to enlarge
-
Graphic via Orlando Health
-
This map shows the location of the fart
Apparently the pipe cleaning system is critical to hospital operations, says Orlando Health. "The steam utility system is the source of all hot water in the hospitals, from cafeteria steam tables to sterile processing," reads the statement.
Here's the full blasting schedule:
Saturday, Jan. 5
9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 6
10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 12
10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Expect blockades in specific areas to prevent anyone from getting too close to the toot.
