Friday, January 4, 2019

MX Taco is now open in Orlando's Milk District

Posted By on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MX TACO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via MX Taco/Facebook
MX Taco, Orlando's latest taqueria contender, is now slinging tortillas in the Milk District.

The fast-casual taco spot recently soft opened in the former Arepas and More location at 207 N. Bumby Ave.

Headed by chef Ryan Manning, MX Taco is in the same vein as other recent high-end Orlando taco joints (Hunger Street, Black Rooster, etc). This only makes sense considering Manning is a former banquet chef of the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C., and also served tacos at the Mexican Embassy this past Cinco de Mayo.

However, MX Tacos hopes to set itself apart by focusing on hyper-regional cuisine. "We're talking sweet potato and mole from Oaxaca; steak, avocado and pumpkin seed sauce from Yucatán; braised steak, avocado and salsa roja from Sonora; and confit pulled pork from Michoacán, to name just a few," reported Orlando Weekly food critic Faiyaz Kara in his profile last November.

Until their official grand opening, please chill with the Yelp reviews and be sure to check in with their Facebook page for limited operating hours.



You can see the full menu below:
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MX TACO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via MX Taco/Facebook

