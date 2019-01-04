Tip Jar

Friday, January 4, 2019

Midici pizza set to open in Maitland City Centre this month

Posted By on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MIDICI THE NEAPOLITAN PIZZA COMPANY (MAITLAND CITY CENTRE)/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company (Maitland City Centre)/Facebook
Neapolitan-style pizza is coming to Maitland later this month, with the opening of Midici The Neapolitan Pizza Company.

The pizzeria will open on Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Maitland City Centre, located at 171 S. Orlando Ave. Suite E.

MidiCi specializes in Neapolitan pizza, which is a type of pizza that originated in Naples, Italy that is prepared with the simple, all-natural ingredients of mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and olive oil.

The restaurant strives to create an environment that is relaxed and encourages people to come together in person and "be social without the media."



