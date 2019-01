click image Photo via Gogol Bordello/Facebook

Has it been twenty years already? Nomadic punk-world-folk collective Gogol Bordello are setting out on a 20th anniversary tour in March and Orlando will be one of a cluster of Florida dates the band will be playing. Gogol Bordello headline the Beacham on Thursday, March 28, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$35.